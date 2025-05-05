Machakaire “Empathy” Over Hospital Crisis Seen as Political Theatre

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Zimbabweans have erupted in a wave of anger and ridicule following a social media post by Cabinet Minister Machakaire, who claimed to be “deeply moved” by the deplorable state of the country’s public hospitals. The post, which seemed to express personal concern and called on the president to witness the crisis firsthand, has instead triggered widespread public skepticism and accusations of political stagecraft.

Social media users were quick to condemn the minister’s remarks, accusing him of playing to the gallery while failing to use his Cabinet position to push for real change.

“Iwe handitika uno rapwa ku Singapore hospital, saka uri bho,” tweeted @vsachi73, bluntly accusing the minister of hypocrisy for seeking treatment abroad while pretending to empathize with local struggles.

“Stop madrama, we are not fools,” added @DonaldMudowaya, summing up the widespread sentiment that the minister’s public appeal was little more than an orchestrated drama to manage political optics.

Vivienne Marara (@vivienne_lt) added a sharp observation on the performative nature of such visits: “Kana voyenda for the visit ngavangoyerekana vasvika. Vakapa advance notice vanosvika Hospital Admin yamhanya mhanya kuvhara magap.” Her point reflects public suspicion that such visits are staged, with hospital authorities tipped off in advance to cover up the decay.

But perhaps the most piercing criticism came from Guguletu Dlodlo (@gugu_dl odlo): “With all due respect Hon. @HonMachakaire… why not raise these concerns directly in those forums and push for tangible action? Or is this just part of a staged political performance?”

These comments, which have gone viral, reflect the growing frustration among citizens who see the government’s response to Zimbabwe’s healthcare crisis as performative and disingenuous. For many, the minister’s sudden show of sympathy rings hollow, especially given his proximity to the president and his long-standing access to decision-making spaces.

As public trust erodes further, one thing is clear: the people are no longer buying rehearsed empathy—they demand accountability.

Story developing…

