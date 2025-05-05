We, The People of Zimbabwe, Must Rescue Our Health System

By Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi-Forty-five years after independence, the time for silence has passed.

Every Zimbabwean—at home or abroad—knows the painful truth: our health system is in crisis. Hospitals without medicine, clinics without basic equipment, health workers unpaid and demoralised—these are no longer the exception but the everyday reality. The government has failed to safeguard one of our most fundamental rights: access to quality healthcare.

And the consequences are brutal. We are watching our loved ones suffer and die, not from rare or incurable diseases, but from conditions that are easily treatable—conditions made deadly by neglect, corruption, and mismanagement.

But let’s be honest: blaming the government alone is not enough. If we continue to do nothing, we become complicit in the suffering. Waiting for someone else to fix this is no longer an option. The next victim could be your child, your sibling, your parent—or you.

It’s time we, the people of Zimbabwe, take ownership of the crisis. The health sector is not someone else’s responsibility. It is ours. Ndeyedu. Ngeyethu.

The diaspora must lead alongside those on the ground. We have thousands of Zimbabwean doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and health professionals around the world—many eager to help, but unsure how. Meanwhile, entrepreneurs, churches, NGOs, community groups, and local companies are ready, waiting for direction and leadership.

It’s time to build bridges and craft solutions.

Let us come together to establish a National Health Fund—transparent, accountable, and managed by Zimbabweans, for Zimbabweans. A fund that supports rural clinics, supplies essential medicines, and pays healthcare workers fairly. Let’s work with trusted professionals to ensure resources reach where they are needed most.

Let’s adopt clinics in our hometowns. One clinic at a time. One hospital ward at a time. Let’s restore dignity to our people.

We can also harness the power of technology. Telehealth programs, led by diaspora professionals, can train nurses and offer remote consultations. Zimbabwean engineers and technicians can maintain and repair vital equipment. Local businesses can sponsor hospital wards or donate supplies. Every contribution counts.

This is not about politics—it is about saving lives. Our silence is deadly. Our inaction is a betrayal of future generations. We can no longer afford to wait or hope that someone else will act.

We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

Let us rise as true sons and daughters of Zimbabwe. Let us show the world that we are a people of compassion, ingenuity, and unity. The solution does not lie in government corridors—it lies in our collective will and the hands of ordinary citizens determined to make a difference.

The time to act is now. Will you be part of the solution? Share this message. Help build a healthier Zimbabwe.

