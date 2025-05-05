Zanu PF Heavyweights Take Control Of Tugwi-Mukosi Project

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF heavyweights have reportedly taken control of the Tugwi-Mukosi Combination Master Plan, raising alarm over the politicisation of a national development project meant to benefit communities in Masvingo Province.

Sources within government offices at Benjamin Burombo Building in Masvingo allege that Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira is handpicking Zanu PF loyalists to head key committees managing the project.

“Ezra Chadzamira is busy allocating key committees to his Zanu PF friends and bootlickers,” said one senior government official, who requested anonymity.

The Tugwi-Mukosi Master Plan, as outlined by the Ministry of Information, is a comprehensive development blueprint that includes major infrastructure projects such as irrigation schemes, tourism development, energy generation, and the establishment of a new resort town.

Among the plan’s top priorities are:

Establishing irrigation schemes in Gororo (Chivi Ward 24) and Masvingo Ward 34

Rehabilitating the Banga Irrigation Scheme

Building a hotel and lodges on an island to boost tourism

Upgrading road infrastructure, including the Old Chiredzi Road Bridge

Constructing a water treatment plant and improving sewer systems

Developing both photovoltaic and hydroelectric power plants

Establishing an airport and promoting industrial growth in the region…

The master plan is intended to stimulate economic activity, protect the environment, and uplift surrounding communities in Chivi, Mwenezi, and the broader Lowveld region.

However, insiders say the plan’s noble goals are being overshadowed by political interference.

“The whole project is now captured by Zanu PF,” another source claimed. “It’s no longer about development for the people, it’s about rewarding political allies.”

There are growing fears that public resources and opportunities meant to empower local communities could instead be redirected to serve partisan interests.

