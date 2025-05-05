ZESA Increases Load Shedding …

Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabweans should brace for longer hours without electricity after the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) announced increased load shedding due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.

In a statement released over the weekend, ZESA Holdings confirmed the incident, which has led to a significant drop in power generation at one of the country’s key energy facilities.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued stakeholders of a technical fault that occurred at Hwange Power Station, resulting in the reduction of available power supplies,” the utility said in a statement dated May 4, 2025.

“This unforeseen incident has necessitated increased load shedding across all customer groups. Our technical team is working to rectify the problem and restore normal operations within the shortest possible time,” the statement added.

While the nature of the fault was not specified, the impact is already being felt across the country, with many households and businesses reporting extended power outages.

ZESA apologized for the disruption, saying, “The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

Hwange Power Station is Zimbabwe’s largest coal-fired power plant and plays a central role in national electricity generation. Any disruptions at the station typically have widespread effects.

The announcement has sparked concern among citizens and industry players alike, especially given the growing energy demands as the winter season approaches.

ZESA urged the public to stay updated via their official platforms, including their website www.zesaholdings.co.zw and social media pages (@officialZESA on X and @ZESAHOLDINGS_).

