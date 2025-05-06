Accident At Chicken Inn

Tragic Night Crash Outside Chicken Inn: Fatalities Feared in ZBC Vicinity Collision

Harare – A devastating road traffic accident occurred last night just outside a Chicken Inn outlet near the ZBC premises, leaving at least two vehicles severely mangled and multiple casualties feared. The incident was first reported by a ZANU PF-affiliated Facebook group, Operation Restore Legacy, urging the public to urgently check on their relatives.



The cars after the accident

Photos shared from the scene show a catastrophic collision involving what appears to be a Toyota Land Cruiser and another vehicle, both overturned. The Land Cruiser, identifiable by its badge and distinct bodywork, suffered extensive front-end damage, with its bonnet crumpled and the windshield shattered. The vehicle lay on its side, exposing the full extent of the structural collapse. Debris is scattered across the scene, including broken glass and vehicle parts.

In the background, flashing red and blue emergency lights illuminate the darkness, while shocked onlookers gather near the popular fast food outlets, including Chicken Inn and Baker’s Inn. The proximity to ZBC has raised concerns that staff or individuals affiliated with the broadcaster may be involved.

No official statement has yet been released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), but the nature of the damage indicates high-speed impact and the possible involvement of public or military-grade vehicles.

The Facebook post, shared under the header “Check with your relatives, fatal accident at ZBC,” drew swift reactions from the public, with many expressing concern and seeking more details about potential victims.

Authorities are urged to provide clarity and immediate support to those affected, as the nation awaits formal confirmation of casualties and causes of the crash.

