Green Machine Unveils Ian Bakala

Sports Correspondent

CAPS United has announced Ian Bakala as part of its new technical team. Bakala, a former player for the Green Machine, will serve as assistant coach. The club has also redeployed Lloyd Chitembwe to the role of Technical Director.

A new head coach is set to be announced on Thursday, and the rest of the technical team will be unveiled before the upcoming match against Herentals. CAPS United president Farai Jere said, “Ian Bakala will be our assistant head coach. We’ll introduce a new technical setup that will take effect this weekend.”

These changes come after a poor start to the season, with CAPS United currently 15th in the league, just above the relegation zone, with eight points from ten games.

