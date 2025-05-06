Kandishaya Responds to Machakaire’s Criticism of Health System

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF Youth League Secretary for Commissariat, Taurai Kandishaya, has weighed in on recent remarks made by Youth Affairs Minister, Tino Machakaire, who publicly condemned the deteriorating state of Zimbabwe’s health care system.

Machakaire’s candid comments, made on Monday, described the country’s health infrastructure as being in a “pathetic state,” sparking widespread public debate and mixed reactions both within and outside the ruling party.

In what appeared to be a veiled rebuke, Kandishaya took to social media to question the intent and timing of Machakaire’s statement, suggesting that the concerns raised had long been known to the relevant authorities.

“What happened to this advice? Minister of Health office he knows, Secretary for Health office he knows; tinoti imhepo inongodarika (we just say it’s wind that passes),” Kandishaya wrote, implying that the criticism was either insincere or being used for political grandstanding.

Kandishaya’s remarks suggest a growing discomfort within the party over internal criticism being aired publicly, particularly at a time when the government is already under pressure to address service delivery failures.

Machakaire’s statement, meanwhile, resonated with many Zimbabweans who have long complained about collapsing hospitals, shortages of medical staff, and lack of basic supplies. Some have applauded him for speaking truth to power, while others view it as a political move aimed at distancing himself from responsibility.

The exchange between the two ZANU PF figures highlights growing divisions within the ruling party, especially among its younger leaders, over how to address Zimbabwe’s ongoing socio-economic challenges.

