Latest On DRC War: SADC, EAC To Discuss Crisis

By A Correspondent

Efforts to address the escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are gathering pace, with the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the East African Community (EAC), and the African Union (AU) finalizing preparations for a joint high-level meeting.

The three regional blocs have completed drafting the terms of reference for six appointed mediators who will guide peace efforts and promote dialogue in the war-torn region. These terms define each mediator’s responsibilities and scope of work in supporting a resolution to the long-standing crisis.

Among the appointed facilitators are former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, former Central African Republic President Catherine Samba Panza, and former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde. The AU additionally nominated Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé to the mediation panel.

In March, a virtual meeting co-chaired by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Kenyan President William Ruto mandated the convening of a briefing session with the facilitators. According to Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, this meeting is imminent.

“What SADC, EAC and AU have done is to come up with the terms of reference for the facilitators,” Prof Murwira said. “They are now done with the draft document. So the next meeting that will be held will now discuss the terms of reference for the facilitators and to brief the facilitators, which will be the agenda and basis of the meeting.”

He confirmed that the date and venue for the session are being finalized, but emphasized that it will be held soon. “SADC and EAC will definitely attend the meeting and it is most likely that AU will also be part of the meeting since they also participated in drafting the document,” he added.

Last week, mediator Olusegun Obasanjo met with President Mnangagwa in Harare, reinforcing calls for African-led solutions to African problems.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has commended the efforts by SADC and EAC in pursuing peace in DRC, while strongly condemning the latest offensive by M23 rebels. The Council renewed its call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The M23 insurgents have been pushing south towards Bukavu, capital of South Kivu province, after earlier capturing Goma. The rebel group claims the Congolese government has failed to uphold peace agreements, including the integration of Congolese Tutsis into national institutions.

The renewed violence, rooted in historical disputes over power, identity, and resources, has led to significant human suffering. Reports estimate at least 7,000 people have been killed since January 2024, with more than 600,000 displaced since November 2023.

