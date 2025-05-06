Mnangagwa Minister Threatens Mayor Coltart Over Hosting Ndebele King

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

BULAWAYO – Tensions have flared between central government and local leadership after Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, publicly attacked Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart for hosting self-proclaimed Ndebele King Bulelani Khumalo.

Garwe demanded an explanation from Mayor Coltart regarding the city’s official welcome of King Bulelani, whom the minister dismissed as “an imposter” and “a foreign national.”

His comments have sparked outrage from political and cultural groups in Matabeleland, who view the remarks as disrespectful to Ndebele heritage.

In a strong rebuttal, opposition party ZAPU threw its weight behind Coltart, accusing Garwe of political intimidation. ZAPU president Sibangilizwe Nkomo defended the mayor, warning that his party would not tolerate what he described as a targeted campaign.

“We know that there are people with a hidden agenda of trying to get rid of our Bulawayo mayor because they do not like him,” Nkomo said. “We love our mayor, and we will defend him. We will not be intimidated by Minister Garwe’s bullying tactics.”

Nkomo also condemned the minister’s remarks as culturally insensitive, saying they undermined efforts to reconcile historical wounds, particularly around the unresolved legacy of the Gukurahundi massacres.

“Garwe is ignoring and insulting our traditions and our pain. This kind of rhetoric is dangerous and shows a lack of commitment to genuine national healing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bornwell Khumalo, spokesperson for King Bulelani, dismissed Garwe’s criticism as uninformed and inflammatory. “He cannot say our king is a fraud or defunct. That is an insult,” said Khumalo. “If we are practising our culture, which he does not understand, where does he come in? We are practising our culture, not politics.”

King Bulelani Khumalo claims lineage from King Lobengula, the last officially recognised Ndebele monarch, who succeeded his father King Mzilikazi in the 19th century. While Zimbabwe’s government has never formally recognised Bulelani as king, his coronation in recent years has been symbolically important for many Ndebele people seeking cultural restoration.

The incident has once again exposed deep-rooted tensions between national authorities and Matabeleland communities over historical recognition, cultural identity, and political representation.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...