Mnangagwa’s New State Minister Sparks Outrage with Attack on Media Freedom

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Albert Nguluvhe, the recently appointed Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, has come under fire for publicly criticizing media operations in Zimbabwe, in comments widely viewed as a threat to press freedom.

Speaking during a World Press Freedom Day event organized by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) in Gwanda on Saturday, Nguluvhe, who once served as former President Robert Mugabe’s chief of intelligence and now serves under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, lashed out at the media for what he termed “a disturbing rise” in misinformation.

“The level of fake news and misinformation has reached disturbing levels, and such a practice is detrimental to society,” Nguluvhe declared. He singled out social media platforms as key culprits, claiming they were fueling the spread of unverified content and undermining national development.

Although the event was meant to celebrate press freedom and reflect on the critical role of journalism in democracy, Nguluvhe’s tone quickly shifted to a warning. “Journalists must stay vigilant. We need reporting that is rooted in facts and that tells the real Zimbabwean story,” he said.

Critics say the minister’s comments are part of a broader pattern by the government to intimidate independent media and silence dissenting voices. Press freedom advocates in Zimbabwe expressed alarm, with one local journalist at the event remarking, “This was supposed to be a day for media empowerment, not another lecture on government narratives.”

Ironically, Nguluvhe also stated: “Today marks a great day in the development of journalism and freedom of mankind through the dissemination of information that is correct and credible.” Yet observers noted that his broader message contradicted the very ideals World Press Freedom Day is meant to uphold.

Nguluvhe concluded by stressing that access to accurate information is crucial for decision-making and societal progress—while simultaneously cautioning reporters against veering from the official line.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...