Shock As Son Brutally Kills Dad For Calling Him Thief

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Beatrice has confirmed the arrest of 25-year-old Takawira Providence Useni in connection with the murder of his 49-year-old father, Hussin Useni.

The suspect allegedly fatally assaulted his father with a knobkerrie and stabbed him in the chest with a knife.

The incident occurred after an altercation in which the victim called the suspect a thief and ordered him to vacate his place. Takawira Useni was arrested on May 3, 2025.

In a separate incident, the ZRP is investigating a murder case in which the body of 35-year-old Tawanda Zulu was found with a deep cut on the back in Makomo Extension Area, Epworth, on May 3, 2025.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has demonstrated its commitment to tackling crime, as seen in recent cases where detectives shot and injured two suspects trying to escape during investigations in Chegutu. The police force emphasizes its determination to fight against robbery cases, warning that any confrontation will be met with an appropriate response.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...