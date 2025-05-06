Zanu PF Officially Launches Chiwenga Ally’s Replacement Campaign In Gutu East

By A Correspondent – Zanu PF at the weekend officially launched its by-election campaign for the Gutu East parliamentary seat, formerly held by Benjamin Ganyiwa, an ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Ganyiwa was expelled from Parliament for allegedly resisting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “Vision 2030” agenda. He is widely viewed as sympathetic to Vice President Chiwenga, whose allies have come under increasing political pressure amid factional tensions within the ruling party.

The move to expel Ganyiwa and fast-track a by-election is seen by political analysts as part of a broader purge targeting Chiwenga loyalists. The tensions between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, which date back to the aftermath of the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, have escalated in recent months. Chiwenga, once regarded as Mnangagwa’s kingmaker, has seen his influence steadily eroded amid reports that Mnangagwa is consolidating power in preparation for a possible third term. The recent spate of dismissals and political sidelining of officials aligned with the Vice President points to an intensifying succession battle within Zanu PF.

Speaking at the launch of the by-election campaign, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha said the party was enforcing internal discipline and unity.

“Zanu PF is known as a party of order, and we do not hesitate to maintain discipline within the party. Hence we are now having by-elections here in Gutu East,” he said.

“We remain one united force that is committed to seeing improved livelihoods in communities. We are confident that the people of Gutu East are going to vote for development, unity and peace. Our President has been at the forefront in implementing projects in communities, and we continue to call upon the people of Gutu East to take advantage of those developments.”

The party’s leadership in Masvingo Province expressed confidence in retaining the seat, with the government pledging to sustain development initiatives in the area.

“The Gutu East by-election will confirm how the people of Masvingo and Gutu East support President Mnangagwa and his vision of a middle-income economy by 2030,” said Zanu PF Politburo member Lovemore Matuke. “We are very confident of winning the seat and will work closely with the community. In terms of mobilisation, we are ahead as usual.”

Masvingo Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa added: “Gutu East is among the areas that have benefited from the devolution programme through the construction of clinics, classroom blocks and bridges. The work continues, and we are looking to improve roads, increase community gardens and enhance agricultural programmes.”

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, also highlighted government-backed development efforts in the area.

Zanu PF’s candidate for the by-election, Zvarevashe Masvingise, said he was optimistic about victory.

“As the people of Gutu East, we appreciate what the party is doing. This has made my campaign easier because the groundwork has already been laid. The developments implemented by President Mnangagwa and his administration clearly show the party’s commitment to improving livelihoods,” he said.

The by-election will be held on June 14.

