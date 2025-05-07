Health Minister Reveals Little-Known Manhize Centre And A Borehole As Achievements

Harare – 7 May 2025

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Health and Child Care has quietly unveiled a list of completed and ongoing health infrastructure projects across the country—some of which have never before been publicly announced—during a recent post-cabinet briefing.

According to a statement published on social media by Government Spokesperson Nick Mangwana, the Minister highlighted a series of achievements under the Health and Well-being Thematic Area of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). Among them was the construction of a previously unreported health post in Hwange District, Matabeleland North, and the ongoing establishment of the Manhize Rural Health Centre in Chikomba District.

“The site [at Manhize] has been fenced, and a borehole drilled,” the briefing stated. “Foundations for both the main health facility and accommodation units were completed.”

This is the first public confirmation of health infrastructure development in Manhize, an area better known for mining activity than healthcare investment. The revelation has sparked interest among civil society actors, who have long called for transparency in the allocation of public health resources.

The Minister also confirmed that the replacement of gel batteries with lithium-ion batteries at 50 health facilities across the country has reached full completion—a move seen as critical to stabilizing power supply in rural clinics.

The announcement raises new questions about how health sector achievements are communicated to the public, and whether communities are being adequately informed of developments that directly impact their access to care.

More updates to follow.

