Another Horrific Crash At Chaka Business Centre

By Tinashe Sambiri

A tragic road traffic accident has just taken place at Chaka growth point in Chirumhanzu, along the Mvuma–Masvingo highway.

The collision involved a cross-border Marts bus and a Mazda B18. Eyewitnesses at the scene report that one person has died, while several others sustained injuries.

“It was a terrifying scene. The Mazda was completely crushed, and people were screaming for help,” said one witness who was among the first to arrive.

Another witness stated, “We heard a loud bang and rushed to the road. It was chaos—people were trying to pull the injured from the wreckage.”

As of now, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

