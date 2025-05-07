Broke ZESA Promises To Reduce Load Shedding By Friday

By A Correspondent

Despite facing financial strain and mounting public frustration, ZESA has pledged to ease the current wave of load shedding by the end of this week. The promise comes amid urgent efforts by the government and the power utility to stabilize electricity generation across the country.

Acting Minister of Energy and Power Development, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, provided an update on Tuesday in Harare, detailing the measures underway to restore power supply following technical failures at both Hwange Power Station and Harare’s Highfield substation.

ZESA, in a statement, revealed that Unit 2 at Hwange had suffered a tube leak, while the remaining units were impacted by what appears to be water contamination. The utility confirmed that repairs are ongoing, and all five affected units are targeted to be back online by Friday.

Authorities remain hopeful that the restoration of these units will significantly ease the rolling blackouts that have disrupted homes, businesses, and essential services nationwide.

