Chadzamira Grabs Widow’s Land To Build Own Private School

By A Correspondent

Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira, is at the centre of a land dispute scandal after allegedly taking over a widow’s residential plot in Masvingo’s Morningside suburb to build a private school — sparking outrage and legal action.

The High Court case, brought by the widow of Farai Mutsetse Mazenge, aimed to halt construction on the land and have Chadzamira evicted. However, the case hit a procedural snag this week when it was struck off the roll by Justice Helena Charewa during a Pre-Trial Conference (PTC). The judge ruled that both parties had failed to file proper documentation, leading to indefinite postponement.

The widow, who has lived on the land for over a decade, accuses Chadzamira of forcefully moving in and beginning construction in 2024 without her consent, despite her continued payment of utility bills and rates since the property was purchased in 2009. She further claims that critical documentation confirming her ownership vanished from council offices — documents she luckily had duplicated and kept safely at home.

Chadzamira, alongside Masvingo City Council, its Housing Director, and the Ministry of Local Government, is listed as a respondent in the matter. He maintains that he lawfully acquired the land from the Ministry, a claim the widow firmly disputes.

The matter has sparked deeper concerns, as it follows similar allegations against the minister. In a separate case, Chadzamira is accused of seizing another property — a farm and mansion belonging to 66-year-old widow Yvonne Goddard, leaving her destitute.

With the case removed from the roll, legal experts suggest the widow’s fight for justice is far from over. The matter can still be revived once all paperwork is corrected, but until then, construction at the site reportedly continues, fueling tensions in the community over alleged abuse of power and disregard for vulnerable citizens.

