Health Minister Struggles To Outline Achievements As Situation Across Country Deteriorates

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s Health Minister, Douglas Mombeshora, faced difficulty on Tuesday in highlighting notable achievements within the health sector, as the situation across the country continues to worsen.

During a Post-Cabinet Briefing in Harare, Mombeshora provided an update on the progress made in his ministry, specifically regarding projects under the Health and Well-being Thematic Area of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

However, the minister’s remarks appeared to lack concrete solutions to the ongoing challenges in the sector.

According to the Minister’s report on the first 100-day cycle for 2025, the following health sector achievements were noted:

Replacement of Gel Batteries with Lithium-Ion Batteries: This project, aimed at improving energy efficiency at health facilities, has been completed at 50 health centers. Hwange District Health Post Construction: The construction of this health post has been completed, which is expected to improve healthcare access in the area. Manhize Rural Health Centre: Construction is ongoing, with significant progress made on fencing, borehole drilling, and the foundation. Oxygen Plant Installation: The installation of oxygen plants at Lupane and Chinhoyi hospitals is currently 30% complete. Digital X-ray Machine Installation: Installation of digital X-ray machines at five hospitals has reached 83% completion.

While these updates represent some progress, critics argue that the sector still faces numerous challenges, with limited resources and infrastructure gaps hampering the delivery of quality healthcare to citizens. The minister’s report seemed to fall short of addressing these deeper issues, with many questioning whether these incremental steps are sufficient to address the current health crisis.

