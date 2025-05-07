Inter Milan Overcome Barcelona In Thrilling Encounter

Spread the love



Story by Master Nic

In a pulsating encounter that will be etched in the memories of football fans for years to come, Inter Milan secured a spot in the Champions League final with a hard-fought 4-3 victory (7-6 aggregate) over Barcelona at the San Siro.

The Italian champions’ triumph was sealed by Davide Frattesi’s extra-time winner in the 99th minute, capping off an unforgettable night of football.

The stage was set for a thrilling contest, with both teams knowing that the tie was finely poised after a 3-3 draw in the first leg. Inter, seeking to reach their second Champions League final in three years, faced off against Barcelona, who were chasing their first since 2015.

The visitors started brightly, with Lamine Yamal setting up Ferran Torres, only for the Spaniard to be flagged offside.

However, it was Inter who struck first, courtesy of Lautaro Martínez’s clinical finish in the 21st minute. Federico Dimarco’s high press led to Denzel Dumfries’s pinpoint pass, which Martínez converted with composure.

Inter doubled their lead just before half-time, with Hakan Çalhanoğlu scoring from the penalty spot after Pau Cubarsí brought down Martínez inside the area.

The Nerazzurri held a 5-3 aggregate lead at the break, but Barcelona responded strongly after the restart.

Substitute Gerard Martin delivered a pinpoint cross that Eric Garcia met with a first-time finish, reducing the deficit to 2-1 on the night. Six minutes later, Dani Olmo rose to nod home Martin’s delivery, bringing the tie to 5-5 overall.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 88th minute when Raphinha thought he had won it for Barcelona with a rebound effort.

However, Inter equalized in stoppage time, with Francesco Acerbi lashing a spectacular finish into the roof of the net to send the tie to extra time.

In the 99th minute, Inter landed the decisive blow. Marcus Thuram and Mehdi Taremi combined neatly down the right before teeing up Frattesi, who swept a composed finish into the bottom corner. Despite Yamal’s continued threats and Robert Lewandowski’s headed effort sailing over, Barcelona could not find another way through.

Inter’s victory marked a remarkable comeback, with the Italian champions overcoming a deficit to secure their place in the Champions League final in Munich. The win sets up an intriguing matchup, with Inter looking to claim their first European crown since 2010.

Match Details:

Inter Milan 4-3 Barcelona (7-6 aggregate)

Goals: Martínez (21′), Çalhanoğlu (45′ penalty), Acerbi (90+3′), Frattesi (99′)

Barcelona: Garcia (47′), Olmo (53′), Raphinha (88′)

Lineups:

Inter Milan: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martínez

Barcelona: Szczęsny; Garcia, Cubarsí, Martinez, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran Torres

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...