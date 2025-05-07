Land Grab Scandal: Mnangagwa’s Minister Walks Free Again

Spread the love

By Courts Reporter-In yet another case of Zimbabwe’s notorious “catch and release” justice system, the High Court in Masvingo has removed from the roll a land dispute case involving Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister, Ezra Chadzamira, who is accused of illegally seizing a widow’s property to build a private school.

The property, located in Morningside, Masvingo, belongs to the late Farai Mutsetse’s widow, who had lived on and developed the land for over a decade. The minister reportedly started constructing a private school on the site in 2024, despite the widow’s protestations and proof of ownership.

Justice Helena Charewa removed the case from the court roll during a Pre-Trial Conference (PTC), citing procedural issues. According to the judge, none of the parties had their court papers in order, leading to a postponement initially scheduled for May 15, 2025. However, the removal from the roll means the case has been indefinitely delayed and may not proceed unless it is formally re-enrolled — a move that often signals the quiet death of politically sensitive cases.

The widow, supported by documentary evidence including water bills, rates, and other municipal charges paid since 2009, had petitioned the court to stop further construction and to have Chadzamira evicted. She also accused Masvingo City Council of complicity, noting that key documents from her property file had mysteriously disappeared from the council’s offices — a common tactic in land grabs involving politically connected individuals.

Chadzamira claims to have purchased the plot from the Ministry of Local Government, which, along with the Masvingo City Council and its housing director, are listed as respondents in the case.

This is not the first time the Zanu PF minister has been implicated in a land grab. In an earlier case, Chadzamira allegedly seized Cresta Ibeka, a farm and mansion situated 10km from Masvingo’s Central Business District, from Yvonne Goddard, a 66-year-old widow who was left homeless. Despite widespread outrage, no legal consequences followed.

Chadzamira’s case is emblematic of a broader pattern of impunity within the ruling Zanu PF party, where senior officials frequently evade justice for corruption, land seizures, and abuse of power. The so-called “catch and release” phenomenon — where well-connected individuals are arrested, only for their cases to be quietly dismissed or indefinitely delayed — has become a hallmark of Zimbabwe’s compromised judicial system.

Under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, pledges to stamp out corruption have rung hollow. Instead, the judiciary has increasingly been viewed as an extension of the ruling party, with court processes weaponised against critics and activists, while allies enjoy immunity.

Despite clear evidence and public documentation presented by victims like Mutsetse’s widow, the failure to proceed with prosecution raises serious questions about access to justice for ordinary citizens and the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...