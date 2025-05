Mnangagwa Off To Russia

President Emmerson Mnangagwa departed Harare for Moscow on Tuesday evening to attend the 80th anniversary commemorations of Russia’s Victory Day. Before boarding his flight, the President took time to bid farewell to his top officials, including both Vice Presidents, the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, senior government ministers, and top security service chiefs, who had gathered at the airport to see him off.



