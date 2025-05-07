Two Perish in Road Crash Near Kwekwe

By A Correspondent

A devastating road accident occurred on May 4, 2025, along the Harare-Bulawayo road, claiming the lives of two men.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident took place at approximately 10:30 am near the 197 km peg.

The ZRP report indicates that a Subaru vehicle with one passenger on board veered off the road to the left side, hitting two pedestrians who were standing by the roadside.

The vehicle further swerved to the left, colliding with a tree before coming to a stop.

The two victims were rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital, where they unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing concerns about road safety in Zimbabwe. The Harare-Bulawayo road is a major route, and accidents like this one underscore the need for vigilance and responsible driving.

The ZRP is likely to conduct an investigation into the cause of the accident, which may include factors such as driver error, vehicle malfunction, or road conditions.

