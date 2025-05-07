Zanu PF Is Everyone’s Home, Mnangagwa Declares As Unrest Continues

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared that Zanu PF is a party for all Zimbabweans, insisting it remains inclusive and representative of the nation’s interests despite ongoing unrest across the country.

Speaking during the 383rd Ordinary Session of the Zanu PF Politburo at the party’s headquarters in Harare, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of unity and development under the ruling party’s banner.

“ZANU PF is a People’s Party—we embrace all and represent everyone,” he said. “We are leaving no one and no place behind.”

Mnangagwa also took the opportunity to praise the party and citizens for standing firm against what he described as foreign interference.

“As we continue marching forward, unity and peace are indispensable ingredients for national development,” he said. “I commend our Party, ZANU PF, and the people of Zimbabwe for repeatedly demonstrating that we will never fall to the whims and caprice of our country’s detractors. Well done to you all.”

While the president’s remarks projected an image of national inclusiveness, political analysts have dismissed the statement as political posturing, particularly given the backdrop of economic hardship and increasing discontent within sections of the population.

The comments come as Zanu PF faces growing criticism over governance, human rights, and economic challenges, with opposition groups accusing the party of marginalization and repression.

