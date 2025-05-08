Arsenal Bite Dust

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League campaign came to an end after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 2-1 win (3-1 aggregate) at the Parc des Princes on May 7, 2025. Bukayo Saka’s goal wasn’t enough to turn the tie around for the Gunners, as Fabian Ruiz’s stunning shot and Achraf Hakimi’s clinical finish sealed the victory for PSG.

The match saw PSG dominate possession, with Arsenal creating several chances but unable to capitalize. Gianluigi Donnarumma’s exceptional goalkeeping also played a crucial role in PSG’s win. With this victory, PSG has booked their spot in the Champions League final against Inter Milan on May 31.

Key Moments:

Fabian Ruiz’s Goal: Ruiz scored a breathtaking goal from a set piece, showcasing his exceptional shooting ability.

Achraf Hakimi’s Finish: Hakimi’s clinical finish sealed the win for PSG, capitalizing on Ousmane Dembele’s assist.

Bukayo Saka’s Effort: Saka’s goal showcased his skill, but ultimately wasn’t enough to change the outcome.

Arsenal now shifts focus to securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...