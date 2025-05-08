Forward With Tino Machakaire: Exposing Imploding Health Crisis In Zimbabwe

I’m surprised to see the Minister of Youth Machakaire being vilified for asking the President to check for himself the state of our public hospitals.

As a ZANU PF member, I stand in support of the Minister. I believe he spoke the truth, and speaking truth to power doesn’t mean blind loyalty.

Some of us are not just mindless supporters who sing praises to our superiors; our eyes are open. We need our leaders to deliver.

We need to see tangible changes in the services provided to the public by our institutions, managed by party appointees.

It’s not just the health department that’s been neglected. Our school infrastructure is in a sorry state, and the government has failed to provide support grants to schools.

The Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) is insufficient, as the government isn’t releasing funds to schools. Teachers are underpaid, and schools are understaffed. Our rural roads have been turned into gullies, yet Zinara collects money from road users every day. Our pensioners have been neglected, despite paying into the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) during their working years. NSSA has failed to keep its promises.

We can’t just keep quiet. We have to speak out. Gone are the days when we waited for opposition parties and civil society to be our voice. With the passing of Morgan Tsvangirai, the opposition has lost its prominent voice. ZANU PF is now both the ruling and opposition party. We call upon the President to visit our hospitals, clinics, schools, universities, rural communities, the elderly, and the disabled to see for himself how people are suffering. If ZANU PF can’t solve the people’s problems, then what is it here for? Pamberi nemi Cde Machakaire!

Etiwel Mutero

[email protected]

+263773614293

