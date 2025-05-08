Geza Effect: Mnangagwa Intensifies Search For Social Media Ghosts

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is ramping up efforts to silence online dissent, amid concerns of potential social unrest.

Commissioner-General of Police, Stephen Mutamba, revealed that 63 detectives completed a 45-day training course on tracking, response, and investigation, including cybercrime.

“We have intensified the capacitation and skills development of CID Crack teams in the fight against… cybercrime, among other high-profile cases,” Mutamba said.

The police force’s increased focus on technology suggests a calculated move to thwart online dissent. Mutamba emphasized the importance of improving protocols and tactical preparedness.

The move has raised concerns about the government’s commitment to freedom of expression and assembly.

Citizens may face increased scrutiny and potential repercussions for expressing dissenting views online.

