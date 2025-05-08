Government Hails Trade Fair Success Despite Clear Evidence Of Dismal Failure

By A Correspondent

The government has praised the recently concluded 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) as a major triumph—despite widespread skepticism and clear signs that the event fell short of expectations on multiple fronts.

At a post-cabinet briefing, Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere painted a glowing picture of the fair’s performance, citing modest statistics as proof of success. According to the Minister, just over 6 percent of surveyed participants confirmed signing business deals, a figure critics argue is hardly indicative of meaningful economic traction for an international event.

He further stated that 574 exhibitors and just over 8,100 business visitors attended—only marginal increases from the previous year. Observers, however, point out that these numbers fall well below targets set in previous editions and fail to reflect a truly impactful international platform.

While the government lauded the participation of 30 foreign nations as a diplomatic win, local analysts have questioned the depth and economic weight of these engagements. “It’s more about optics than outcomes,” one economic analyst said. “Real trade impact should be measured in concrete investments, not attendance figures.”

The much-publicized Rural Industrialisation Indaba, hosted under the ZITF banner, was billed as a transformative moment for rural economies. Yet on the ground, communities continue to wait for tangible follow-ups to lofty conference promises.

Additionally, headline-grabbing announcements like Indian investments and university-led innovation models were seen by many as exaggerated talking points, lacking timelines or measurable deliverables.

Critics argue that the government’s insistence on branding the fair a success reflects a broader pattern of narrative control, where presentation takes priority over performance. While officials point to symbolic achievements and diplomatic gestures, the private sector and ordinary Zimbabweans are left grappling with the gap between government praise and economic reality.

As the dust settles on the ZITF, the disconnect between state spin and lived experience leaves one pressing question unanswered: who is this “success” really for?

