JUST IN: American Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected New Pope

VATICAN CITY – The Roman Catholic Church has elected its first-ever American pope. Cardinal Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old prelate from Chicago, Illinois, has been chosen as the 267th pontiff, assuming the papal name Pope Leo XIV.

His election comes in the wake of the death of Pope Francis, who passed away last week at the age of 88 after a period of declining health. Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, made history in 2013 when he became the first Jesuit pope, the first from the Global South, and the first non-European pontiff in over 1,200 years. His decade-long papacy was marked by bold reforms aimed at decentralizing church authority, addressing sexual abuse scandals, and promoting a more inclusive and socially engaged church.

Following Francis’ death, the College of Cardinals convened a conclave inside the Sistine Chapel — a centuries-old tradition — to elect a successor. After two days of voting, white smoke billowed from the chimney above the chapel, signaling that a new pope had been chosen.

Who is Pope Leo XIV?

Born in 1955, the new pope has a background deeply rooted in both pastoral care and church governance. Cardinal Prevost began his ecclesiastical career as a missionary in Peru, where he served for years in impoverished communities. He was later appointed bishop in the country and became known for his advocacy for indigenous rights and social justice.

More recently, he served as the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, one of the most powerful positions in the Vatican, overseeing the appointment of bishops around the world — a role that earned him respect among conservatives and reformists alike.

A polyglot fluent in Spanish, Italian, and English, Prevost is widely regarded as a bridge-builder with a pragmatic approach to leadership. Analysts expect him to continue Pope Francis’ path of reform while possibly restoring a more traditional tone in liturgical matters.

The Election Process

The conclave was composed of 133 cardinal-electors, all of whom were sequestered from the outside world during the voting process in accordance with Vatican protocol. A two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes — was required to elect the new pope.

While the full details of the voting remain secret, insiders suggest Prevost emerged as a consensus candidate capable of uniting a divided College of Cardinals, many of whom were appointed by Pope Francis but who also harboured concerns about the church’s future direction.

What Comes Next

Pope Leo XIV is expected to address the faithful from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica later today. His choice of the name “Leo” may signal an intention to emulate Pope Leo XIII, known for his social teachings and defense of workers’ rights in the 19th century.

The global Catholic community now looks ahead with cautious optimism as a new chapter begins, balancing tradition and transformation under the stewardship of its first American pontiff.

