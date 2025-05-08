Kwekwe Resident Urges Parliament to Probe Chivayo Scandals

By A Correspondent

A concerned resident from Kwekwe has formally petitioned Parliament, urging lawmakers to launch an investigation into alleged financial misconduct involving controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a known associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The petition, addressed to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, calls for a full inquiry into Chivayo’s involvement in the controversial US$100 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) tender, which has sparked widespread public concern over alleged corruption and money laundering.

Emmanuel Nkosilathi Moyo, who submitted the request, argued that Parliament must exercise its constitutional oversight functions to scrutinize Chivayo’s business operations, particularly in relation to how public funds are being handled.

“The legislature should probe Chivayo’s company activities using its oversight role over the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, investigating money laundering issues,” Moyo wrote in his petition.

Moyo is demanding that Parliament examine the legality and transparency of the ZEC contract awarded to Chivayo, and whether due diligence was followed.

