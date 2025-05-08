Leave Jah Prayzah Alone: Zivhu Defends Musician Amid Criticism

By A Correspondent

Controversial Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has come to the defense of popular musician Jah Prayzah, who recently received a brand-new vehicle from businessman Wicknell Chivayo. Zivhu expressed his support in a candid post on X (formerly Twitter), urging citizens to focus on more pressing national issues.

“Fellow citizens, exercise your right to support any political party, but prioritize critical thinking over personal gain,” Zivhu wrote. “Let’s focus on pressing issues like our struggling hospitals rather than defending the indefensible. Fungai ne brain kwete kufunga ne muk*sho.”

He questioned the public’s focus on Jah Prayzah’s new car, suggesting that the real issue lies with car dealers importing luxury vehicles. “Why target Mukudzei for driving a nice car when hospitals need funding? Perhaps the real issue is with car dealers importing luxury vehicles. Ask them about their import finances instead of envying Jah. Siyai mwana azvifarire, kana usingadi music yake, switch off your radio.”

Zivhu’s remarks come amid public debate over Chivayo’s gifts to artists, including a US$180,000 Mercedes Benz S500 to Jah Prayzah. Chivayo has defended his actions, stating that the car is a reward for Jah Prayzah’s songs that align with the rise of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwean politics, a party that Wicknell supports.

The gifts have sparked controversy, with some fans expressing concerns over the ethical implications of such lavish presents. However, Zivhu’s defense highlights a broader debate about wealth, privilege, and accountability in Zimbabwe’s socio-political landscape.

In his post, Zivhu emphasized the importance of focusing on critical national issues rather than personal matters. “Let’s prioritize the well-being of our nation over individual preferences,” he concluded.

As the conversation continues, it remains to be seen how the public will respond to these differing perspectives on wealth and responsibility.

