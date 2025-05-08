Magaya ‘Bribes’ General Sanyatwe To Endorse Controversial Stadium

By Sports Reporter-Controversial preacher and self-proclaimed prophet Walter Magaya, widely accused of financial scams and abuse of public trust, appears to have roped in recently demoted Sports Minister, Retired Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe, in a bid to sanitise his image and win state endorsement for his substandard stadium and hotel complex in Waterfalls, Harare.

Sanyatwe, who was recently moved from the influential post of Minister of Defence to the Ministry of Sports in what observers saw as a political demotion, toured Magaya’s “The Farm Resort” on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by a high-powered delegation that included the newly elected and controversial ZIFA President, Nxobile Magwizi — widely viewed as a Mnangagwa loyalist whose election has been mired in accusations of state interference.

During the tour, the Minister showered praise on the private facility, encouraging more public-private partnerships in the development of sports infrastructure.

He hinted at possible government support for Magaya’s projects, which include underdeveloped and reportedly unsafe structures meant to host five-a-side football, beach soccer, and volleyball, alongside the controversial football stadium that has already drawn criticism from engineers and sports bodies for failing to meet basic safety and international standards.

The visit was capped with what some described as a “symbolic breakfast” hosted by Magaya — a carefully choreographed event meant to portray camaraderie and state blessing.

For Magaya, it was a golden opportunity to win legitimacy following years of scandals that include alleged fake miracle healings, illegal housing schemes, and the sale of unapproved herbal remedies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magaya’s links to the ruling ZANU PF have often shielded him from accountability, with past reports revealing that he has regularly hosted senior party officials and military elites at his services and private events.

Critics say the government’s willingness to associate with his ventures, despite public outcry, is yet another example of how political patronage overrides regulation and ethics.

Commentators also noted the timing of the visit, suggesting that Sanyatwe — who was moved from the Defence Ministry under unclear circumstances — may be using the high-profile appearance to rebuild political capital by aligning himself with powerful ZANU PF-aligned figures like Magaya.

Magaya, in a statement after the visit, said he was “humbled” and described the Minister’s presence as a powerful vote of confidence in his vision to use sport as a tool for national development.

