SA Protesters Blast Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

Protests in South Africa expressing solidarity with Wellington Masiwa, known as Nyokayemabhunu, took place successfully, with demonstrators voicing strong criticism of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The protests were organized at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria, where participants gathered to demand the release of Masiwa, who was arrested in South Africa on April 13, 2025, on immigration charges. The South African authorities charged him with contravention of Section 49(1) of the Immigration Act for being found in South Africa without a valid visa or permit. Subsequently, the Government of Zimbabwe issued an international warrant for his arrest, citing an outstanding fraud sentence to be served in Zimbabwe.

The demonstration proceeded as planned, with over 12 South African police vehicles providing security at the scene. Activists Kudzai Sarukwa and Elvis Mugari were reported to be the convenors of the event.

Protesters used the occasion to express their discontent with President Mnangagwa’s leadership, highlighting issues such as human rights abuses and political repression in Zimbabwe. The protests are part of a broader movement by Zimbabwean exiles and activists in South Africa to draw international attention to the situation in their home country.

The Zimbabwean government has not yet responded to the protests or the specific concerns raised by demonstrators regarding Masiwa’s arrest and the broader political climate in Zimbabwe.

