Zanu PF Masvingo Stalwart Dies

By A Correspondent

Mufaro Bolex Nyanyiwa, Zanu PF’s shadow councillor for Ward 4 and a popular Yeukai socialite, was laid to rest on Tuesday at his rural homestead in Mugadza village, Gutu, following his death on Saturday after a brief illness.

A large crowd of mourners, including youths from Yeukai, Sisk, Hillside, and Rujeko, gathered at the Nyanyiwa family home to pay their respects to the beloved community figure.

One Masvingo resident shared their grief, saying, “Bolex was like an older brother to many of us. He connected with the youth and was always approachable.

His passing leaves a huge void, and Yeukai will never be the same without him.”

Nyanyiwa, who worked for the Ministry of Lands, ran as the ruling party candidate for Ward 4 in the 2023 council elections but narrowly lost to Masvingo Mayor, Councillor Tabe.

Zanu PF Masvingo expressed their sorrow at his untimely death. In a statement, they said, “As a party, we have lost a dedicated member.

He was a committed and patriotic leader in our ward, and his absence will be deeply felt. Farewell, Cde Bolex, may you rest in peace.”

