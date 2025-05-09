Blessed Geza Promises Explosive Revelations on Zimbabwean Military Tonight

By A Correspondent

War veteran and former Zanu PF stalwart Blessed Geza has announced his return with a bold message that has already stirred anticipation and speculation across social media.

In a teaser posted earlier today, Geza declared: “Good morning, fellow Zimbabweans, this is truly yours, Blessed Geza, comrade bombshell. Let’s meet tonight at 20:30 when I give you another update—an explosive one—on the goings-on in the military of Zimbabwe.”

Known for his provocative broadcasts and insider claims, Geza has built a loyal following eager for his no-holds-barred commentary, though his critics question the authenticity and intent behind some of his claims.

With tensions already simmering over national security and political intrigue, Geza’s promise of an “explosive” military update has fueled widespread curiosity. Many are now waiting to see whether the broadcast will reveal credible information or ignite further controversy.

Lets make a date tonight @ 20:30hrs.



Good day. pic.twitter.com/TgZJdDoqjt — Blessed Geza (@BlessedGeza) May 9, 2025

