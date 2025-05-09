Brace For Tough Times, Industrialists Warn Consumers In Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean consumers should prepare for more economic strain, as the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has expressed alarm over the rising cost of living, driven by what it describes as “very high” inflation levels.

According to figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), annual inflation for April 2025 stood at 85.7%—a figure that has drawn skepticism from analysts, who believe the true inflation rate may have already breached the triple-digit mark.

The latest data marks the first official inflation update since the introduction of the ZiG currency in April 2024, which replaced the rapidly weakening Zimbabwean dollar (ZWL). The ZiG’s first anniversary comes amid growing concern that it has failed to stabilize prices or restore consumer confidence.

In its April 2025 Inflation and Currency Developments Update, the CZI noted, “The ZiG currency was officially launched on the 8th of April 2024… However, in April 2025, the ZiG had an annual inflation of 85.7%, which is very high. The high ZiG inflation largely reflects cumulative shocks that drove month-on-month inflation in 2024.”

The rising inflation is also pushing up the cost of borrowing, threatening business growth and household spending capacity. Meanwhile, international financial institutions have reportedly requested access to ZimStat’s raw inflation data, as doubts grow over the accuracy and methodology used in calculating the official figures.

With price increases, declining purchasing power, and reduced economic confidence, industrialists warn that the road ahead may be more difficult for both businesses and consumers.

