Brendan Galloway to Stay at Plymouth Argyle for 2025/26 Despite Relegation Setback

Sports Correspondent

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed that Zimbabwe international Brendan Galloway will remain with the club for the upcoming 2025/26 season, entering the final year of his current contract, which runs until June 2026.

Despite Argyle’s relegation from the English Championship to League One, the 28-year-old defender is staying put as the club looks to rebuild and mount a strong promotion campaign.

Galloway, known for his versatility at both centre-back and left-back, has been a reliable presence in the squad when fully fit.

However, his 2024/25 season was marred by injuries, restricting him to just 15 appearances in all competitions.

A serious leg injury in January 2025 prematurely ended his season, following a spell on the sidelines earlier in the campaign due to an ankle problem that caused him to miss nine matches.

Despite the fitness challenges, Argyle see Galloway as a crucial part of their defensive setup heading into the new season.

“Brendan brings experience, leadership, and quality at the back. We’re confident he’ll play a key role as we aim to bounce back,” said a club spokesperson.

Galloway joined Argyle in 2021 and has made over 71 league appearances for the club, following earlier stints with Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

As he continues his recovery, Galloway will be hoping to return stronger and help guide the Pilgrims back to the Championship.

