London Embasy Mourns the Passing of Beloved Caretaker Mr Ushe “Mhofu”

London, UK – 9 May 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The Zimbabwean community in the United Kingdom and beyond is in mourning following the passing of Mr Ushe, affectionately known as “Mhofu,” a long-serving and iconic caretaker at Zimbabwe House in London. News of his death has sent waves of grief across social media, with tributes pouring in from diplomats, diaspora members, and former colleagues.

Mr Ushe, widely regarded as a pillar of the Zimbabwean diplomatic mission in the UK, served the embassy with unwavering dedication for over 45 years. Known for his warmth, humility, and ever-present smile, Mhofu was more than a staff member—he was a symbol of continuity and comfort to countless Zimbabweans who passed through the embassy’s doors.

“He was a mainstay at Zimbabwe House,” wrote ZANU PF Chairperson, Xavier Hwaro Kuwana-Zavare in a heartfelt Facebook tribute. “45 years of great service to Zimbabwe. What a legend.”

Messages of condolence describe Mhofu as a “hero,” a “true gentleman,” and a “son of the soil” who left an indelible mark on all who encountered him. Embassy visitors fondly recalled his hospitality, dedication, and the sense of home he brought to the mission, often referring to him as “sekuru”—a respectful Shona term for elder.

One commenter wrote: “RIP CDE, our London Embassy will never be the same without you,” while another added, “He was a real gentleman, always professional.”

From jokes and shared stories to assistance with embassy visits, Mr Ushe’s contributions went beyond duty. “Vakaitichengeta,” noted one mourner in Shona—“He looked after us.”

At a time when the Zimbabwean diaspora often feels disconnected from home, figures like Mr Ushe provided a steady anchor. His death marks not only the end of an era at Zimbabwe House but also the loss of a living archive of Zimbabwe’s diplomatic history in the UK.

Details regarding funeral arrangements and tributes are expected to follow in the coming days.

Rest in Peace, Mhofu YeMukona. You will be remembered as a quiet giant who served his people with honour.

