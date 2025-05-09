Mutsvangwa Announces VP Chiwenga’s Victory

By A Correspondent–Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has rejected recommendations to purge party members based on unsubstantiated allegations.

This decision is widely interpreted as a political win for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, whose allies have been under scrutiny amid escalating factional tensions within the party. The internal discord primarily revolves around Mnangagwa’s alleged ambitions to extend his presidency beyond the constitutionally mandated term, a move opposed by Chiwenga and his supporters.

Background: The Mnangagwa-Chiwenga Power Struggle

The roots of the current factionalism trace back to the 2017 military-assisted transition that ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe. At that time, Mnangagwa, with the backing of military figures including Chiwenga, ascended to the presidency. However, their alliance has since frayed, with Chiwenga reportedly seeking an unchallenged endorsement as party leader and presidential candidate for the 2028 elections. Mnangagwa, on the other hand, is said to favor a competitive election to determine the party’s leadership.

Recent Developments: Rejections of Purge Recommendations

Speaking at a press briefing in Harare, Mutsvangwa emphasized President Mnangagwa’s commitment to party unity and inclusivity. He stated that the President had turned down several recommendations for disciplinary expulsions, which he dismissed as being driven by false allegations and internal political maneuvering.

Mutsvangwa further noted that in cases where members were accused of misconduct, such as the feud between members in Masvingo, the President opted for reprimands rather than expulsions, underscoring his stance against divisive actions within the party.

Implications for Chiwenga and His Allies

The President’s refusal to endorse the purging of party members is seen as a setback for those within ZANU-PF seeking to marginalize Chiwenga’s faction. Reports indicate that Chiwenga has become a prime target of Mnangagwa’s loyalists, who accuse him of resisting the ZANU-PF 2024 annual conference resolution that seeks to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency until 2030.

Despite these tensions, Mnangagwa’s recent actions suggest a reluctance to deepen internal divisions, possibly to maintain party cohesion ahead of future electoral contests.

Conclusion

The rejection of purge recommendations by President Mnangagwa, as announced by Mutsvangwa, marks a notable moment in the ongoing power dynamics within ZANU-PF. While it temporarily alleviates pressure on Vice President Chiwenga and his allies, the underlying factional disputes remain unresolved, signaling continued political maneuvering as the party approaches its next elective congress.

