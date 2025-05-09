Nyokayemabhunu Bail Hearing Postponed, Awaiting Interpol Documents

Randburg, South Africa – 9 May 2025

The bail hearing of Zimbabwean national Wellington Masiwa, widely known as “Nyokayemabhunu,” has been postponed once again after a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court today.

Masiwa, who is facing fraud charges and is reportedly under investigation in connection with an Interpol red notice, will remain in custody until Wednesday next week, when both matters are expected to be consolidated before the court.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Masiwa’s legal representative explained the delay:

“The matter has been postponed for bail application. It is for the fraud matter and Interpol matter to be brought together on Wednesday next week. We’re going to try and get bail for Mr. Masiwa.”

She added that key documentation from Masiwa’s family is still outstanding:

“The original documents—we’re still waiting for them to come from the family. It’s just that we are still to get that, yes.”

Masiwa, known by his alias “Nyokayemabhunu,” is an activist known on social media as such.

More updates are expected as the matter unfolds next week.

—ENDS—

