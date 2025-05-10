How Gambakwe’s Trapped Nyokayemabhunu With Dirty-Money And Fake-Geza-50-Soldiers-Story

HOW GAMBAKWE HAS JAILED NYOKAYEMABHUNU WITH FAKE 50 GEZA SOLDIERS STORY

Three weeks after the YouTuber, Pardon Gambakwe, had falsely claimed on 20 March 2025 that the Blessed Geza movement’s 31 March protest was struggling for finances—just as he also claimed that he had pictures of injuries he said he sustained from poisoning by Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2024—a large group of mostly fake protesters were captured by unknown men on 13 April 2025.

Around this time, the ZimEye news network had raised a red flag that citizens who were engaging Gambakwe and a woman only identified as Chimhamha were either regime agents or people sacrificing (kuchekeresa) innocent people. Later, over 200 predominantly fake-activists were kidnapped on 13 April 2025, after the ZANU PF activist Wellington Masiwa (Nyokayemabhunhu) was trapped using a financial donations trick.

“If I show you injuries that I got from the poisoning in Zambia some of you won’t sleep over what happened; these people are witches; Mnangagwa and his family they are witches,” announced Gambakwe as he dangled bank account numbers for donations for the 31 March demonstration, whose organisers had however made clear that it doesn’t need any money.

Gambakwe did not stop there, but went on to make further announcements to the effect that he represents the group that was arranging the demonstration. As if that was not enough, his mouth took another twist this time to name drop Blessed Geza, the war veteran, whose protest he alleged was going to fail because it does not have money.

“We are on our own,” he said.

He then went on to impose Geza’s name onto the self styled activist Wellington Masiwa, in a way that is bound to now implicate the war veteran over Gambakwe’s own fund raising trick. Unbeknown to his victims, the method was for the purpose of ensnaring many victims.

He said:

“…2 million US dollars. The people from Dubai have given them $300,000, which they when they bought scarf, they bought it for 300,000, so unfortunately, on the side of Geza.

“Ah, Cde Nyokayemabhunu, I was talking to him. Ah, less than an hour ago, there is no money. There’s no funding available, so we are on our own. This man Mnangagwa is putting everything, all the resources, to remove. Don’t let this man come back. Mnangagwa had gone, but…,” he said.

How presidential spokesman George Charamba is gyrating over the matter is a program funded by a ZANU PF Sandton branch that had by this time pulled together a total R6mil to finance a counterintelligence operation that was hoped would lead to the arrest of Masiwa and Geza. Lawyers struggled to locate the group throughout the day as Masiwa was tortured.

At the end of the day, he was located at Central Police Station, where a certain male named Honest Sibanda asked officers to charge Masiwa over theft of R25,000. The police officers responsible for the arrest were receiving orders from the said Sibanda, ZimEye sources reveal.

In the conversation, Masiwa confirmed to the police that he recognises Sibanda. The officers were being fed this information as Sibanda was trying to create a docket over the R25,000. Masiwa acknowledged receiving the money. Sibanda failed to prove evidence of the handover of the money. Sibanda also failed to prove that the money was obtained through deception.

Masiwa declared that the money was for the demo’s needs and was distributed among his campaign team. As a result, the charge over the R25,000 was abandoned. Masiwa is now battling immigration charges.

To this day, Gambakwe has failed to reveal the injuries he once announced that he sustained at Mnangagwa’s hands. He has also refused to reverse his statements with which he continues to attempt to link Masiwa with the war veteran Geza and or members of the security forces, soldiers.

On 10 May, he broadcast a video with which he claimed that so-called 50 Geza soldiers were arrested on 14 April. ZimEye replays a recording of him as he was confronted for answers.- ZimEye

