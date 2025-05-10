Outrage Over Proposed Driver Retests: Zimbabweans Call It a ‘Looting Scheme’

By A Correspondent

A proposed policy by Zimbabwe’s Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) to introduce mandatory retesting for all licensed drivers has triggered widespread public outrage, with citizens slamming the plan as a thinly veiled attempt to extract money from an already struggling population.

The move comes in response to a worrying rise in road traffic accidents. According to data from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the country recorded over 52,000 traffic crashes in 2024, a 17% spike from the previous year.

Tragically, more than 2,000 fatalities were reported, with over 90% of the crashes attributed to human error.

In a stakeholder meeting involving transport operators, the police, and urban development officials, VID official Onesimo Bumhira announced that the government intends to introduce expiry dates on driver’s licences. Under the proposed system, motorists would be required to undergo medical, vision, and competency evaluations before licence renewals.

“Driver’s physical and medical conditions change with time—some start wearing spectacles, others face cognitive or mobility challenges. These must be factored into continued eligibility to drive,” said Bumhira.

But the public isn’t buying it. The announcement has sparked backlash, with many accusing the government of deflecting blame and creating new ways to collect money rather than addressing the real issues behind the carnage on Zimbabwe’s roads.

Ntema Ndlovu strongly criticized the policy, calling it a “wrong diagnosis” of the road safety crisis.

“After that exercise the problem will continue because this is wrong diagnosis,” Ndlovu said. “The state of our roads is our number one problem—just fix the roads if you are serious about stopping the accidents. The second problem is our police. Whenever they mount roadblocks, they just want to collect money from motorists.”

He also pointed to outdated infrastructure and congestion: “There is too much congestion due to poor road infrastructure. We are seeing an increase in vehicles on our roads yet nothing is being done to increase roads and ranks for commuter omnibuses.”

On the proposed retest, Ndlovu remained skeptical: “Anyone going for a retest will just do it well enough to pass. But once back on these poor roads, they’ll do whatever it takes to manoeuvre around potholes, congestion, and corrupt traffic police.”

Innocent Moyondizvo Nhira echoed the frustration: “Does a retest stop accidents on the state of our hell roads?”

Others were more direct in their condemnation. Theme Sibanda dismissed the plan as blatant exploitation: “Just a stunt to loot money from our drivers for the Zwiganandas. Shame on you, ZANU PF.”

Chausina Gandidzamwa focused his criticism on corruption in enforcement: “A looting scheme. What of the bad roads? VID Zvishavane and ZRP Zvishavane are the most corrupt of them all.”

Despite the backlash, the government has not indicated any shift in position. For many Zimbabweans, however, the message is clear: before drivers are forced to retest, authorities must first address broken infrastructure, corruption, and the systemic failures that make the country’s roads dangerous in the first place.

