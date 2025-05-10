School Head In Court Over Fraudulent Bus Trip Claims

By A Correspondent

Victoria High School head Lovemore Chabaya and Chivi District Schools Inspector Evershine Ndongwe have appeared in court facing allegations of fraud involving double claims for a trip to Bulawayo.

The pair is accused of manipulating travel and fuel allowances during an official mission to collect a new school bus.

The case was heard at the Masvingo Magistrates Court, where presiding Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi declined to place the accused on remand.

Prosecutor Godknows Mugondo told the court that the State was not yet prepared for trial due to outstanding documents still being held by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The suspects are expected to be summoned at a later date.

The complaint was lodged by Zivai Tinago, chairperson of the Ngundu High School Development Committee, who is representing the State.

According to court documents, Chabaya—who previously headed Ngundu High School but was later transferred to Chongogwe Secondary—remained a signatory to Ngundu High’s bank account.

In January 2024, Ngundu High School procured a 72-seater bus from Vordim Bus Company in Bulawayo, and Chabaya assisted the administration in organizing a collection trip involving nine officials, including Ndongwe.

Chabaya allegedly signed off on a US$1,983 cash withdrawal for the trip. Of this amount, US$525 was allocated to Chabaya and Ndongwe, covering fuel and travel allowances. Ndongwe reportedly received US$200 for fuel and US$155 in Travel and Subsistence (T&S) allowances, while Chabaya received US$170 as T&S.

Although the two reportedly used a single vehicle for the trip, records indicate that Ndongwe later made a second claim for the same expenses at his official workstation—effectively receiving double payments, according to ZACC investigators.

“The school accountant, Ranganai Muchemedzi, and the SDC vice-chairperson, Retty Mutete, withdrew the funds and met Chabaya at Chibi turn-off, where Muchemedzi handed over the US$525,” the court papers state.

When questioned about receipts to account for the fuel costs, Chabaya and a Ministry accountant, Tapiwa Mapindani, allegedly obtained two fake diesel receipts, each valued at US$100. The receipts bore the name of the Better Schools Programme Chivi District and were sourced from an unnamed Canrid Service Station.

“The receipts were fabricated to make it appear as though the US$200 had been spent on fuel, when in fact it had not,” read the charge sheet. “These fraudulent documents were then submitted to the school accountant in an attempt to acquit the funds.”

ZACC’s investigation has linked Ndongwe to a separate case involving alleged false allowance claims alongside Masvingo Provincial Education Director Shylatte Mhike and Provincial Finance Director Liniah Chinoda, further widening the net in what appears to be a broader probe into misuse of public funds in the education sector.

