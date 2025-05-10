Thieves Steal Mnangagwa Friend’s Transformer

By A Correspondent

A ZESA electricity transformer was stolen last Tuesday at Dewure Business Centre in Gutu Central, just two months after Member of Parliament Winston Chitando—known ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa—replaced five others previously destroyed by vandals.

The theft has plunged the area into darkness and disrupted economic activity, with several small businesses considering shutting down due to unsustainable operating costs.

“This has seriously affected our operations,” said one local shop owner. “We’re now relying on generators, and fuel is too expensive. If nothing changes soon, we’ll be forced to close.”

The transformer theft has sparked renewed suspicion among residents, many of whom believe the spate of vandalism may involve insiders at ZESA.

“Only people with expert knowledge of the power system can pull this off,” a resident commented. “It’s hard to believe these are just random criminals. This looks like an inside job.”

Chitando, who previously oversaw the restoration of transformers at Devure Clinic, Mukoroverwa Primary School, Jaravaza, Zhavahera, and Tachi business centres, has not issued a direct statement, but party representatives say the issue has been escalated.

“We’ve already engaged ZESA, and they’ve acknowledged the report,” said a Zanu PF official speaking on behalf of Chitando. “They’ve assured us that efforts to restore power are underway.”

As affected businesses struggle to stay afloat, community members are calling for stronger security around essential infrastructure and faster responses from authorities to prevent a repeat of the incident.

