Top Masvingo School Head Arrested For Fraud

By A Correspondent – Police in Masvingo have arrested Victoria High School headmaster, Lovemore Chabaya, on allegations of corruption involving fraudulent travel and subsistence (T&S) claims.

Chabaya appeared at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court this week, facing fraud charges related to facilitating double claims for T&S allowances for a senior official in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

He is jointly charged with Chivi District Schools Inspector (DSI), Evershine Ndongwe, who allegedly claimed US$355 in allowances and fuel for a trip to Bulawayo to collect a 72-seater bus procured from Vordim Bus Company on behalf of Ngundu High School.

Ndongwe has also been implicated in a separate case involving the Masvingo Provincial Education Director, Shylatte Mhike, and Provincial Education Finance Director, Liniah Chinoda. The trio is accused of making false travel and allowance claims.

Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi refused to place Chabaya and Ndongwe on remand, ruling that the State was not ready to proceed with the trial. Prosecutor Godknows Mugondo informed the court that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) had not yet submitted crucial documents for the case. The accused will be summoned to court at a later date.

Ngundu High School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson, Zivai Tinago, is the complainant in the matter, representing the State. The two accused are being represented by Takunda Chikwati of Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners.

According to court documents, Chabaya previously served as headmaster at Ngundu High before his transfer to Chongogwe Secondary. In January 2024, Ngundu High arranged to collect a newly procured school bus from Bulawayo. Acting on Chabaya’s guidance, the school administration and SDC resolved to send a nine-member delegation—including Ndongwe—to retrieve the bus.

Despite his transfer, Chabaya allegedly remained a signatory to Ngundu High’s bank account. He is accused of authorizing a withdrawal of US$1,983 for the trip, with US$525 allocated to himself and Ndongwe. Ndongwe reportedly received US$200 for fuel and US$155 in T&S allowances, while Chabaya was paid US$170 in T&S.

Court papers suggest that although the fuel money was supposedly split into two US$100 amounts, both men used a single vehicle for the journey. ZACC investigations later revealed that Ndongwe submitted a second set of claims for the same expenses at his district office, leading to fraud charges.

“The school accountant, Ranganai Muchemedzi, and SDC vice chairperson, Retty Mutete, withdrew the funds and handed US$525 to Chabaya at Chibi Turn-Off,” reads part of the court submission. “Of this, US$155 was for Ndongwe’s T&S, US$200 for fuel, and US$170 for Chabaya’s T&S.”

In February 2024, Muchemedzi reportedly asked Chabaya—via district accountant Tapiwa Mapindani—for fuel receipts to acquit the US$200. The two accused allegedly conspired to procure fake receipts from an undisclosed Canrid Service Station, listing the buyer as the Better Schools Programme – Chivi District. Chabaya then submitted the receipts to Muchemedzi to validate the fuel expenses.

Both men were arrested by ZACC following the investigation.

Masvingo Mirror

