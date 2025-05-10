Top Zim-US Based Humanitarian Aid Facilitator Dies

Dr Sikipa

By Munacho Gwamanda-The Board Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Freedom From Hunger Campaign (ZFFHC), Dr Godfrey Sikipa, has died.

Dr Sikipa passed away on May 5, 2025, in the United States after a two-year battle with cancer. He had been based in the US for several years.

A funeral service is being held today (Saturday) in the US, with burial arrangements yet to be announced.

In a statement issued on Friday, ZFFHC Executive Director Dr Lamiel Phiri confirmed the news, saying:

“We want to inform you that the Board Chairperson of our organization, Zimbabwe Freedom From Hunger Campaign, Dr Godfrey Sikipa, died on May 5th, 2025, in the USA after a two-year battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held tomorrow, Saturday, in the USA. Our hearts are broken. He served ZFFHC in various capacities for the past 45 years. Let us remember his family in our prayers. Thank you.”

Dr Sikipa was a respected humanitarian who dedicated his life to addressing food insecurity and promoting community welfare in Zimbabwe and abroad.

