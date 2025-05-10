ZIFA Unveils Report on First 100 Days: “We Are Building More Than a Game”

Spread the love

By Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has released a comprehensive report detailing its achievements in the first 100 days since the new executive assumed office, signaling a bold push toward reform, transparency, and technical excellence in the administration of football.

According to the report, ZIFA has made significant strides across multiple fronts, with 82% of its institutional reform objectives already achieved or actively in progress. The association emphasized that it had remained faithful to the campaign manifesto, More Than A Game, which outlined five strategic pillars guiding their tenure.

“From the onset, our team articulated a bold vision in the campaign manifesto titled More Than A Game, anchored on five catalytic pillars,” ZIFA said in a statement. “In the first 100 days, we have remained steadfast in translating these pillars into tangible action.”

Among the most notable achievements is the initiation of 100% of priority institutional audits, reflecting a commitment to accountability and transparency. The report also highlights that all key strategic initiatives are under active implementation, reinforcing the executive’s hands-on approach.

“We are building a strong and accountable institution,” ZIFA said. “Institutional audits are not just checkboxes; they are foundational to regaining the trust of our stakeholders.”

The association also reported encouraging progress in gender representation. A total of 36 women have been appointed to leadership positions within ZIFA, representing 28.6% of its leadership team. This development has been hailed as a deliberate step toward inclusivity and diversity.

“This is not tokenism. Women in sport must be seen, heard, and empowered,” ZIFA stated.

On the technical front, eight strategic initiatives are currently underway, with a focus on developing football talent and coaching capacity across all levels. The association emphasized the importance of enhancing Zimbabwe’s technical prowess, stating, “Technical excellence is the bedrock of competitive football. We are investing in our people, our knowledge systems, and our long-term potential.”

To support growth and sustainability, ZIFA reported that 10 formal partnerships or engagements have been initiated in the first three months, ranging from corporate sponsorships to development collaborations.

“Forging meaningful partnerships is central to our strategy,” the report reads. “Whether it’s corporate sponsors, development agencies, or international football bodies, we’re creating win-win opportunities.”

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the association’s long-term vision.

“Our 100-day milestone is not a destination; it’s a signal of intent. The work continues,” ZIFA said.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...