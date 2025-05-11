Acie Lumumba Accuses Geza Saying: He Will Get You In Trouble | TAGWIREI FIRING BACK?

Former Mthuli Ncube operator, Acie Lumumba (Gerald Mutumanje) has issued a video accusing war veteran Blessed Geza, saying he will get people in trouble.





Mutumanje’s video was titled, “What is going in Zimbabwe and where do we go next with Geza or with Tagwirei?”





Geza had not commented over the “Johnny-come-late’s” allegation.

Mutumanje said: “I want to unpack what is going on in Zimbabwe and where do we go next.

“I haven’t been that active in politics, but I realize perhaps I need to chip in. I want to talk about Geza. I am going in a minute to help you understand him better. And I also want to talk about, I want to go back to but this time, I’m hoping you can understand it better.

“Let me give some context to this. There is factional politics in Zimbabwe, 100% there is factional politics across the world. There is factional politics in South African politics, in ANC politics, in the United Kingdom politics and American politics. So push aside the idea that is a factional politics or not, there is factional politics. Okay, now I want to talk about then.

“Why does Geza matter? Or does it? Let me give a disclaimer. I have never met Geza.

“I don’t know Geza, he strikes me as somebody who is on a suicide mission.

“And he’s not just on a suicide mission. He’s wearing a suicide vest, and he wants to take others with them.

“Let me explain. Anytime I see someone who is always by themselves and it’s only them who’s speaking, it’s a red flag to me.

“It makes me realize that what Geza is doing is not about Geza. It’s about Sorry, what Geza is doing is not about you, it’s about him.

“So I don’t believe that Geza understands the future that he wants to campaign for.

“I’m not sure there’s any business or investor with Geza ever walked into your office, you would take him seriously. He’s not fit for medical policy anywhere in the world. If he walks into any medical insurance, they consider him high risk. They wouldn’t give him one. If he walks into a funeral parlor, they wouldn’t even give him a funeral policy.

“I have no nothing against Geza. I don’t know him like I said. I just want you to understand that Geza is not the answer. In fact, Geza will get you hurt. I will start listening to Geza when he starts aligning with ……., when he starts aligning with Nelson Chamisa, when he starts aligning with Kudakwashe Musasiwa, they’ve all been there before, doing exactly the same thing that he thinks he’s doing.

“Why is he not going to sit down with them first? In fact, before you had even started this what you you know, one of the fundamental pillars that made November work, when the coup, that’s not a coup happened, is there was very, very good alignment and interdependence from invested groups, organizations and political associations. That was a very big secret to it. I don’t trust gaysm So whatever it is that you think he’s doing, I know he will end you in a lot of trouble.

“There is a reason the event, memory, record date, didn’t work that maybe I’ve never spoken about, I’ve never heard anybody speak about it’s whenever you do this kind of things like stay aways, like marches, like coming out on the streets, the trouble and the problem is, in the end, people go home. So you’re talking about people who come out. They wear a flag, the tie flag, on their on their necks, even if the police don’t touch them. But at certain point they have to go home. They have microwave food that they must eat. They have school tomorrow, work tomorrow, and they stop. The revolts that have worked. The greatest are revolt so people don’t go home. So you cannot make it an event. You have to make it a revolt. And that’s very, very dangerous for me to think about a revolt that is led by Geza. So sorry, I’m not I’m not on the bus. I’m not on the bus. But now let me talk about Queen B. I also have to equally give context and back story to this. I want to give a disclaimer that I actually know COVID.”

