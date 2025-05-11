Another Looting Spree At NSSA

By Business Reporter-The Corporate Governance Unit (CGU) in the Office of the President and Cabinet has unearthed another round of alleged looting at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), deepening public outrage amid the continued suffering of pensioners.

At the centre of the storm is a proposed contract for acting general manager Dr Charles Shava, which includes a basic monthly salary of over US$15,000—nearly triple the cap previously set by government for executives in public entities. Dr Shava has been acting general manager since July 2022 and is believed to be the frontrunner among six candidates vying for the substantive post.

The CGU, which submitted its review of Dr Shava’s proposed contract to NSSA’s parent ministry, flagged the deal as riddled with irregularities and misaligned with existing government remuneration frameworks. Sources privy to the matter said the CGU also plans to issue a broader directive on salary structures for senior executives at NSSA.

“During its review of Dr Shava’s contract, the CGU found inconsistencies between some benefits and the established remuneration framework for public entities,” said a source close to the investigation. “These benefits were not only excessive but also significantly out of sync with those offered by other public bodies.”

Extravagant Benefits Amid Pensioner Poverty

The CGU was particularly alarmed by proposals to pay Dr Shava 40 percent of his US$15,730 salary in hard currency, in addition to other lavish perks such as a performance bonus of 25 percent of his annual salary (approximately US$47,280), a fully serviced house in a low-density suburb, a 10 percent monthly representation allowance, and full coverage of school fees for up to three children, benchmarked against elite institutions like Prince Edward School and Africa University.

Also rejected were perks including 24-hour private security, a DStv full bouquet, two domestic workers, business class holiday flights for the general manager and spouse, and economy tickets for up to four children—plus a US$3,000 allowance per person. A vehicle loan equal to a year’s gross salary and costs for professional subscriptions and personal development were also turned down.

These proposals have sparked public anger, given the economic hardship faced by pensioners who contributed to NSSA for decades. The majority of Zimbabwean pensioners currently receive monthly payouts of less than US$40, an amount far below the poverty datum line. Many have been forced to continue working into their old age, turn to street vending, or rely on remittances from children and relatives in the diaspora.

Some retirees have died in penury while waiting for their pensions to be processed, and others have staged protests at NSSA offices across the country demanding fair compensation, only to be ignored or dispersed by police.

History of Scandal and Instability

This is not the first time NSSA, a state-owned pension fund with vast investment portfolios across listed and unlisted companies, has been embroiled in scandal. In 2018, its management came under fire for awarding themselves salaries that flouted the 2014 Cabinet cap of US$6,000 for CEOs of public entities.

The authority has also been plagued by instability, with frequent changes in top leadership since 2015. Former general manager Mr James Matiza’s dismissal triggered a cycle of short-lived appointments, including Mr Hashmon Matemera, Ms Elizabeth Chitsiga, Mr Emmerson Mangwariri, and Mr Arthur Manase—all of whom exited under clouds of controversy or abrupt termination.

Dr Shava’s own acting tenure began after Manase’s suspension in July 2022. A brief attempt to rotate the position to Ms Agnes Masiiwa was reversed within 24 hours, highlighting the deep factionalism and governance chaos within NSSA.

The board itself has been no more stable. Since 2015, it has cycled through multiple chairpersons, including Dr Robin Vela, Mrs Daphine Tomana (acting), Mr Cuthbert Chidoori, Dr Percy Toriro, and currently Dr Emmanuel Fundira. Each leadership transition has raised questions about the long-term direction, transparency, and accountability of the fund.

Government Response and Accountability Gaps

Dr Fundira told The Sunday Mail that the appointment process for the substantive general manager was ongoing and involved several state agencies. He declined to confirm whether Dr Shava would be officially appointed.

“We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness,” Dr Fundira said. “The due process is being followed.”

Efforts to get a comment from CGU head Mr Allen Choruma were unsuccessful.

Public calls are growing louder for NSSA to redirect its resources to the pensioners it was established to protect, rather than enriching a revolving door of executives. Civil society groups, labour unions, and opposition politicians have repeatedly demanded a forensic audit of the fund’s financial records and a parliamentary inquiry into the rampant mismanagement.

As pensioners continue to suffer in silence, the unfolding scandal at NSSA stands as yet another symbol of elite enrichment at the expense of Zimbabwe’s most vulnerable citizens.

