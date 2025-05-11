Blessed Mhlanga A Brave, Objective Journalist: Nelson Chamisa

By A Correspondent

Harare, Zimbabwe –Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, on Friday met prominent journalist Blessed Mhlanga during an event hosted by the European Union in Zimbabwe. The meeting was a powerful moment of solidarity between political leadership and independent journalism amid growing concerns over media freedom in the country.

Chamisa took to social media to express his admiration for Mhlanga, describing him as a symbol of courage and commitment to truth-telling. “A HAPPY MOMENT… It was such a good time and happy moment to meet with the persecuted journalist Dhara @bbmhlanga at the @euinzim event in Harare last night,” Chamisa said in a statement. “His passion for credible and responsible journalism is so solid and infectious! #FreeZimbabwe #TheNew”

Mhlanga, a veteran journalist with a track record of hard-hitting stories, made headlines recently after enduring a harrowing 72-day imprisonment. His arrest stemmed from his interview with Blessed Geza, a vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The detention sparked an outcry among press freedom advocates and human rights organizations who accused the state of silencing dissenting voices.

Chamisa praised Mhlanga’s resilience and commitment to ethical journalism, calling him “a fearless journalist determined to serve without fear.” The opposition leader’s remarks highlight the increasing threats faced by media practitioners in Zimbabwe and the need for greater protection of press freedoms.

The encounter between Chamisa and Mhlanga not only underscored the challenges of working in Zimbabwe’s restrictive media environment but also offered a rare moment of hope and recognition for those who continue to speak truth to power.

As the country inches toward future elections and civic reforms, voices like Mhlanga’s remain critical in holding power to account and informing the public.

