Caps United Snatch Point

Sports Correspondent

MWOS fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against a nine-man TelOne side in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 11 clash at Ngoni Stadium on Saturday.

TelOne opened the scoring in the 9th minute through Eriya Mafirenyika and extended their lead just after the break with a goal from Milton Chimedza in the 47th minute.

MWOS sparked their comeback shortly after the hour mark, with Innocent Zambezi narrowing the deficit in the 53rd minute. TelOne had a golden opportunity to reestablish their two-goal cushion, but Washington Navaya missed a penalty ten minutes later.

Their situation worsened when both Allen Chapinduka and Kudakwashe Nyakudanga received red cards, reducing TelOne to nine men. MWOS capitalized on the advantage, and Arthur Banda netted the equalizer in the 87th minute, preserving their unbeaten streak, now at eleven games.

In other matches, CAPS United drew 1-1 with Herentals, while Ngezi Platinum and ZPC Kariba ended 2-2.

