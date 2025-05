Geza Exposes Tagwirei Again

War veteran Blessed Geza has accused the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa of bribing some army commanders.

” Why are some army commanders silent while Emmerson Mnangagwa is looting State funds at will? Kuda Tagwirei is stealing State cash at will because he is close to Mr Mnangagwa.”

